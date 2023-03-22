Tickets for final Reno Air Races event on sale now

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tickets for the final Reno Air Races are now on sale.

2023 will be the final year of the races. It will be moved out of the area due to organizer’s concerns with development in the area, as well as the rising insurance costs associated with the event.

“The National Championship Air Races are a one-of-a-kind event full of aerial skill and showmanship which has united millions of spectators from around the globe for decades,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “While this year’s race is our last at the Reno-Stead Airport, we are excited to celebrate our legacy while ensuring that this year’s event is a tremendous success for our association and this community.”

The final event will take place from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17.

Attendees can get reserved grandstand seats, box seats, pit passes, and other exclusive options in addition to the general admission tickets.

“In addition to the thrills of racing, aerial acrobatics and our regular festivities, fans can also expect nostalgia and tributes to nearly six decades of racing in northern Nevada,” continued Telling. “With tickets going on sale, we’re excited to offer early bird pricing and encourage dedicated fans and new attendees to purchase now before prices go up. We’re looking forward to providing additional updates on the event in the coming weeks and look forward to reuniting with our air race family at this year’s event.”

2023′s event will return with more than 150 planes and pilots. You can buy tickets here: www.airrace.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.