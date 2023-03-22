RTC to continue work building new roundabout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction are continuing the construction of a new roundabout in Reno.

Construction will resume on March 27 for the new roundabout at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and W. 4th Street.

This phase of the project will construct a retaining wall between W. 4th Street and Mesa Park Road and transition into roadway improvements and roundabout construction.

RTC estimates their project will be completed by the end of August 2023.

Starting March 27, the following changes in traffic configuration will occur:

Mesa Park Road from W. 4th Street to 500 feet north will be closed, beginning March 27 to approximately May 26 while construction of a retaining wall below Mesa Park Road occurs.

Lane reconfigurations and two-way traffic control on W. 4th Street and Woodland Avenue will be installed and maintained from March 27 to approximately May 26. Intermittent flagging operations at this intersection could cause delays of up to 20 minutes.

Construction hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RTC hopes the new roundabout will increase safety in an area where high speeds often make it difficult for drivers to find gaps to enter the roadway.

