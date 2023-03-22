RTC to continue work building new roundabout

They estimate their project will be completed by the end of August 2023
The Woodland roundabout
The Woodland roundabout(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction are continuing the construction of a new roundabout in Reno.

Construction will resume on March 27 for the new roundabout at the intersection of Woodland Avenue and W. 4th Street.

This phase of the project will construct a retaining wall between W. 4th Street and Mesa Park Road and transition into roadway improvements and roundabout construction.

RTC estimates their project will be completed by the end of August 2023.

Starting March 27, the following changes in traffic configuration will occur:

  • Mesa Park Road from W. 4th Street to 500 feet north will be closed, beginning March 27 to approximately May 26 while construction of a retaining wall below Mesa Park Road occurs.
  • Lane reconfigurations and two-way traffic control on W. 4th Street and Woodland Avenue will be installed and maintained from March 27 to approximately May 26. Intermittent flagging operations at this intersection could cause delays of up to 20 minutes.

Construction hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RTC hopes the new roundabout will increase safety in an area where high speeds often make it difficult for drivers to find gaps to enter the roadway.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
NDOT to impose lane reductions to make erosion repairs
Taylor Road in Virgnia City
Taylor Street in Virginia City closes until further notice
RTC logo.
RTC to impose traffic delays on Oddie Blvd.
More work to repair additional guardrails will continue
New traffic delays expected as guardrail repair work expands