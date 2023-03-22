The Road Ahead: RTC Activates New Traffic Signal at Mill St./Telegraph St.

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County recently activated a newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of Mill Street and Telegraph Street. This intersection has seen an increase in traffic and was determined to warrant a traffic signal to help improve safety.

Approximately 15,000 cars pass through this intersection each day. Over the past five years, there have been 35 reported crashes at this intersection. Of those crashes, 15 were injury crashes and one of those crashes resulted in the death of a bicyclist. The traffic signal is anticipated to improve safety for everyone at this intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.

This project is part of the RTC’s annual Traffic Signals Program and represents an investment of $700,000 in our community.

