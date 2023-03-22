Public meeting set for BLM project spanning 4 area counties

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is holding a public meeting for a project that will span four northern Nevada counties.

The Greenlink North Project will be a 525kV line that spans approximately 235 miles from Ely to Yerington through White Pine, Eureka, Lander, Churchill, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe counties.

The meeting will be held via Zoom on March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The link to watch it can be found here.

The BLM will be preparing an environmental impact statement for the right of way application submitted by NV Energy for the project.

“These workshops are part of a pre-planning phase that is not part of the formal National Environmental Policy Act public scoping comment process that will begin in May 2023,” said BLM project manager Greg Helseth. “We hope that by providing information to the public in advance, people are able to learn about the project and provide suggestions on topics and issues to be considered during the development of the draft environmental impact statement.”

