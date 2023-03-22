Non-compliant Tier 2 sex offender arrested in Washoe County

Michael Welker
Michael Welker(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A non-compliant Tier 2 sex offender was arrested earlier this month by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Welker was arrested on March 10.

Welker had a previous conviction for statutory sexual seduction in April of 2007 in Washoe County.

During an investigation, it was discovered he had not registered as a sex offender stemming from that conviction.

