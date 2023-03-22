The new event series from Hot August Nights

By Karlie Drew
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While Hot August Nights is months away, there is a chance for classic car enthusiasts to take part in a year-long collaboration. Through the HAN new event series, the car clubs and promoters can participate in events and have the chance to be crowned the annual Hot August Nights Event Series Grand Champion.

The event series, presented by Champion Chevrolet, does have a registration process and an annual $20 fee. Individual vehicles require a payment of $10 for a participation decal.

Once the HAN Grand Series Finale rolls around a panel of experienced judges will crown in three different categories, “Classic Award” (1979 or older), “People’s Choice”, and ‘Tomorrow’s Classic” (1980 or older).

Registration is open until August 20.

Morning Break Reporter, Karlie Drew sits down with Deny Dotson from Hot August Nights and James Herr of Summit Racing. They share how people can take part.

For more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

The record-breaking winter storms that continue to impact our region are bringing communities...
Mono City residents come together as winter storms hit the area
(Source: MGN)
NDOT to impose lane reductions to make erosion repairs
Tickets for final Reno Air Races event on sale now
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather