The new event series from Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While Hot August Nights is months away, there is a chance for classic car enthusiasts to take part in a year-long collaboration. Through the HAN new event series, the car clubs and promoters can participate in events and have the chance to be crowned the annual Hot August Nights Event Series Grand Champion.

The event series, presented by Champion Chevrolet, does have a registration process and an annual $20 fee. Individual vehicles require a payment of $10 for a participation decal.

Once the HAN Grand Series Finale rolls around a panel of experienced judges will crown in three different categories, “Classic Award” (1979 or older), “People’s Choice”, and ‘Tomorrow’s Classic” (1980 or older).

Registration is open until August 20.

Morning Break Reporter, Karlie Drew sits down with Deny Dotson from Hot August Nights and James Herr of Summit Racing. They share how people can take part.

