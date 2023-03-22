Nevada requests FEMA damage assessment in 6 counties; 1 tribal area

FEMA has been formally requested by the state of Nevada to conduct an assessment of the damage...
FEMA has been formally requested by the state of Nevada to conduct an assessment of the damage caused by the state's heavy snowfall(Eric Green / FOX5)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has formally requested FEMA conduct a damage assessment in six counties and one tribal area in Nevada.

The DEM has requested assessments for Churchill County, Douglas County, Eureka County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Storey County, and the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

County officials are working to determine the amount of damage to public and private property. Once that assessment is made, Governor Lombardo will determine whether a major disaster declaration request should be made.

Should that request be granted by President Biden, a disaster declaration would provide assistance to public entities like cities, counties, schools, and certain private not-for-profit organizations for uninsured and eligible storm-related damage to public infrastructure.

The assessment team began their work on the week on March 20.

