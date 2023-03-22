NDOT to impose lane reductions to make erosion repairs

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be imposing lane reductions on Lakeside Drive in Reno to make repairs to roadside erosion.

The reductions will be made for the south Reno street on March 23 and March 24.

Lakeside Drive will be reduced to one lane between Huffaker and Lone Tree lanes from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on those days so that NDOT can make repairs to roadside drainages and culverts created by heavy winter precipitation.

Drivers should expect minor delays when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

Taylor Road in Virgnia City
Taylor Street in Virginia City closes until further notice
RTC logo.
RTC to impose traffic delays on Oddie Blvd.
More work to repair additional guardrails will continue
New traffic delays expected as guardrail repair work expands
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Traffic disruption this week on Greenbrae & Boise drives in Sparks