NDOT to impose lane reductions to make erosion repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be imposing lane reductions on Lakeside Drive in Reno to make repairs to roadside erosion.

The reductions will be made for the south Reno street on March 23 and March 24.

Lakeside Drive will be reduced to one lane between Huffaker and Lone Tree lanes from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on those days so that NDOT can make repairs to roadside drainages and culverts created by heavy winter precipitation.

Drivers should expect minor delays when traveling through the area.

