Man suspected in string of Reno thefts arrested

Humberto Garcia-Aguilar
Humberto Garcia-Aguilar(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man suspected in a string of Reno thefts has been arrested.

Humberto Garcia-Aguilar was arrested on March 16 and is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing and resisting with a deadly weapon, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing and resisting, and larceny.

Garcia-Aguilar was identified by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit back in February driving a stolen vehicle in Sparks. Police attempted to arrest him before he fled on foot carrying a handgun that he discarded during the pursuit.

The handgun was recovered, but Garcia-Aguilar was able to escape. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

On March 10, he was identified by police stealing over $1,400 worth of liquor from a Walmart on Vista Knoll in Reno. On March 16, he was identified stealing electronics from the Walmart on West 7th Street in Reno.

Later in the day on March 16, Garcia-Aguilar was identified driving another stolen vehicle in Sparks, which was parked at Safeway on Vista Boulevard in Sparks.

Police attempted to arrest Garcia-Aguilar as he entered the car. A K9 unit was deployed that bit onto his clothes before he briefly escaped over a fence. He was arrested a short time later trying to jump over another fence.

Garcia-Aguilar was in possession of suspected methamphetamine when he was arrested, police say. The stolen vehicle was released to its owner.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over designation; WH responds
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

Tickets for final Reno Air Races event on sale now
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Porsche being auctioned off for Honor Flight Nevada
1979 Porsche 930 Turbo auctioned off for Honor Flight Nevada
Mono City residents unite during winter storms
Mono City residents come together as winter storms hit the area