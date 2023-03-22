Man suspected in string of Reno thefts arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man suspected in a string of Reno thefts has been arrested.

Humberto Garcia-Aguilar was arrested on March 16 and is charged with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing and resisting with a deadly weapon, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing and resisting, and larceny.

Garcia-Aguilar was identified by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit back in February driving a stolen vehicle in Sparks. Police attempted to arrest him before he fled on foot carrying a handgun that he discarded during the pursuit.

The handgun was recovered, but Garcia-Aguilar was able to escape. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

On March 10, he was identified by police stealing over $1,400 worth of liquor from a Walmart on Vista Knoll in Reno. On March 16, he was identified stealing electronics from the Walmart on West 7th Street in Reno.

Later in the day on March 16, Garcia-Aguilar was identified driving another stolen vehicle in Sparks, which was parked at Safeway on Vista Boulevard in Sparks.

Police attempted to arrest Garcia-Aguilar as he entered the car. A K9 unit was deployed that bit onto his clothes before he briefly escaped over a fence. He was arrested a short time later trying to jump over another fence.

Garcia-Aguilar was in possession of suspected methamphetamine when he was arrested, police say. The stolen vehicle was released to its owner.

