Lawmakers celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - State lawmakers gathered to celebrate the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in Nevada.

“For Nevadans, we are working to enact rights that are going to give them more equality and give them those same opportunities,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

The ERA appeared before Nevada voters as Question 1 on the ballot last November.

It guarantees equal rights which shall not be denied “on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin”.

“To see our state, to see everybody so interested, excited and motivated to make sure equality happens, this is living the dream,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Pat Spearman.

Senator Spearman has championed equality throughout her time in the senate and was thrilled to see voters enshrine the right to equality for every person in the state’s constitution.

“At one point, someone said the moral arc of history bends toward justice and this is one of those points on the arc,” Senator Spearman said.

100 years ago, equal rights advocates began the fight for the ERA at the federal level. In 1972, the amendment passed Congress with an overwhelming majority. It was sent to the states for ratification but the deadline was not met.

The amendment is unpublished and remains in limbo at the federal level.

There are lawmakers who stand in opposition, some claiming the ERA might infringe on religious rights or reduce protections for women in the workforce.

Senator Cannizzaro disagrees.

“It really is just an amendment that says, look when we’re talking about how it is that our legal constructs exist, they need to do so in an equal fashion for all Nevadans,” Senator Cannizzaro said.

