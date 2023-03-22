Explosion in Mammoth Lakes hospitalizes 4

The explosion was reported Wednesday morning(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MAMMOTH LAKES, California (KOLO) - Four people were sent to the hospital after an explosion at the Val D’lesere condominiums in Mammoth Lakes.

According to the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the condominiums experienced an explosion. Upon arriving, first responders found a building collapsed next to the pool area.

They saw two complex workers, with one needing extraction from the snow and debris. Both workers were taken to Mammoth Hospital for further evaluation.

A man told first responders that his wife and son were trapped in their residence. Rescue workers hiked around the northwest side of the collapsed structure to rescue them.

The man’s son was located in the bedroom area and was also taken to Mammoth Hospital for evaluation. His wife was found in the kitchen area and was transported to Sierra Lifeflight at the Mammoth Yosemite Airport.

Search and Rescue teams are doing sweeps for any additional victims. The Mammoth Lakes Police Department says the area is currently restricted and to avoid it.

