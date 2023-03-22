Bill would prohibit tracking devices on vehicles

Assembly Bill 356
Assembly Bill 356(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a solid win in the Reno Mayor’s Race, Hillary Schieve had a shocking revelation to make one month later. She said a tracking device had been used on her car prior to election day and was discovered by accident when she took her vehicle to a mechanic.

She has filed a civil lawsuit to find out who is responsible.

“It is absolutely unacceptable,” said Shieve last December. “Does this person he or she do they have a family? A mother a daughter a sister, those types of things. Does this not resonate with you on how alarming and terrifying that would be?”

Then in late February, county commissioner Vaughn Hartung announced a tracking device was also placed on his family car...often driven by his daughter and wife.

He has enjoined in Shieve’s lawsuit.

“I wouldn’t surprise me at all if I were tracked too,” says Assemblywoman Angie Taylor who represents District 27.

Taylor is a freshman assemblywoman.

Prior to that she served on the Washoe County School Board at a particularly contentious time. Which is why she wonders if she wasn’t tracked.

“You can’t do that,” says Taylor of her initial reaction to tracking. “In law enforcement they have to get a warrant. They can’t put a tap on your phone, or grab your phone records, or track your car without a warrant. But a random every day citizen can do that.”

That revelation prompted Taylor to co-sponsor of Assembly Bill 356.

The bill would prohibit any person from installing or concealing or otherwise planting a tracking device on the motor vehicle of another person. The bill has bi-partisan support and has three exclusions.

One for law enforcement with a court order, a car manufacturer who installs devices in their vehicles. Or a creditor who legally installs a device.

In our interview last December Mayor Shieve said she wanted to testify in favor of such a bill should lawmakers take it up.

AB 356 heads to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

