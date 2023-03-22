Alpine County warns residents of phishing scams

(Free-to-use)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Alpine County is warning its residents of a phishing scam targeting local residents.

They say the caller will claim to be with the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office claiming to have a warrant out for your arrest for failure to appear for jury duty.

They warn the potential victim they could be forced to pay a huge fine. The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact you by phone, text, or email to inform you of an outstanding warrant.

They say that if you or someone you know is a victim of this scam to contact their office at 530-694-2231.

