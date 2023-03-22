7th annual Reno Women’s March recognizes local women, celebrates the “Power of One”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Women’s March is consistently one of the largest community gatherings in Northern Nevada. This year’s theme for the 7th Annual Reno Women’s March is The Power of One.

Pastor Debra A. Whitlock-Lax from Bethel AME Church; Yolanda Arzola, member at large for Northern Nevada Marches Forward and outreach coordinator at Tu Casa Latina; and Jane Grossman, a chair for Northern Nevada Marches Forward and management consultant, stopped by Morning Break to share the importance of celebrating women everyday and not just during Women’s History Month.

This year organizers will be celebrating contributions of women in Northern Nevada to change things for the better, specifically highlighting these three incredible women who impact the community.

Amanda Davis: Amanda Davis was a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, a devoted daughter and a loving mother to three children (with a fourth on the way), when she was murdered. A community activist, Davis worked to bring attention and action to the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. She was also an advocate for protecting water during the Standing Rock Movement and a proponent of voting rights.

Evelyn Mount: A pillar of Northern Nevada charity, Evelyn Mount’s legacy of rallying the community to donate and feed those in vulnerable circumstances demonstrates that one person can inspire change for many. She spent 40 years feeding Nevada’s less fortunate and co-founded Community Outreach with her late husband, Leon.

Mylan Hawkins: She was the one of the founders of the Reno Women’s March and the subsequent nonprofit entity, Northern Nevada Marches Forward. Hawkins was known for many progressive changes for women in Nevada including drafting and passing the Question 7 ballot initiative in the late 1980′s alongside a team of organizers that protects Nevadan’s reproductive rights to this day. She also founded and was the director for the Northern Nevada Diabetes Association.

The 7th Annual Reno Women’s March takes place Saturday, March 25 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. The March begins at the courthouse & federal building (400 N. Virginia St.) and ends at Believe Plaza (10 N. Virginia St.). From 1:30-2:30 p.m. speakers and entertainment will be at Believe Plaza.

Then there will be a Community Action Fair at the Downtown Reno Library (301 S. Center St.) from 2:30-4:30 p.m. There you’ll be able to meet with representatives from dozens of local non-profits that represent women’s issues, diversity and inclusion, environmental issues, healthcare, and more. You can learn more about education and volunteer opportunities, as well as make donations to important causes.

For more information, click here. You can also follow Northern Nevada Marches Forward on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.