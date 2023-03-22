The 2023 Reno Expo has everything from home and garden, outdoor recreation and more

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re interested in the great outdoors or are looking for something special for your pets, the Reno Expo has something for everyone.

Al and Shirley Lockett are the president and vice president of Lockett Shows. The two stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to remind the community to mark their calendars for the spring expo March 29-April 2 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

This year there are several expos happening throughout the Reno Expo, including the Reno RV Show, the Reno Outdoor and Recreation Show, the Reno Off-Road and Motorsports Show, the Home and Garden Show and the Reno Pet Show.

Click here to get your tickets. You can also purchase them at the door.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.