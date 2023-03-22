1979 Porsche 930 Turbo auctioned off for Honor Flight Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here’s a unique chance to become the owner of a Porsche and give back to local veteran.

A 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo is being auctioned off this month with all the proceeds going to Honor Flight Nevada, a local non-profit taking veterans to see their war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The car was donated by a husband and wife who previously went on a trip, and the wife currently makes quilts for all the veterans returning from their Honor Flight trip.

On average, it costs Honor Flight Nevada about $1,000 per veteran per trip, so the money from this auction will go a long way in helping spread the mission.

The auction closes on March 27, 2023 at 10:45 A.M.

To learn more and place your bid, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.