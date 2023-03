VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County has closed Taylor Street in Virginia City until further notice due to damage.

County officials say they are working to assess the situation and develop a plan of action to make it once again safe to use.

They ask that drivers use alternate routes and follow any posted detours.

The damaged road in Virginia City (Storey County)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.