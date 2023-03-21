Rosen, Cortez Masto request funds to address drought conditions

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto are joining their Arizona counterparts in calling for funds to address drought conditions and boat ramp closures at Lake Mead.

They joined Independent Kyrsten Sinema and Democrat Mark Kelly in penning a letter to National Parks Service Director Charles F. Sams III and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young urging the use of funds to address the situation.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area is our country’s first national recreation area and the fifth most-visited park in the National Park System,” the senators wrote. “Visitors to Lake Mead play a significant role in the local economy, supporting small businesses and workers who depend on robust outdoor recreation tourism for their livelihoods. The low water levels have seriously impacted recreation, particularly with the closure of all but one boat launch ramp at the lake, putting businesses and jobs at risk.”

They requested the Park Service use a portion of the $1.5 billion appropriated by Congress for natural disasters to address the drought related boat ramp closures at Lake Mead.

“It has been reported that funding from the FY23 omnibus for NPS disaster relief has already been distributed to Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska and Yellowstone National Park in Montana to address infrastructure repairs due to landslides and severe flooding, respectively,” they continued. “We ask that you give the same consideration to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and provide funding for critical infrastructure needs to protect the lake and ensure the recreation area, including the boat launch ramps around the lake, are accessible to all visitors.”

