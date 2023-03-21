Rosen, Cortez Masto request funds to address drought conditions

They joined Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto are joining their Arizona counterparts in calling for funds to address drought conditions and boat ramp closures at Lake Mead.

They joined Independent Kyrsten Sinema and Democrat Mark Kelly in penning a letter to National Parks Service Director Charles F. Sams III and Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young urging the use of funds to address the situation.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area is our country’s first national recreation area and the fifth most-visited park in the National Park System,” the senators wrote. “Visitors to Lake Mead play a significant role in the local economy, supporting small businesses and workers who depend on robust outdoor recreation tourism for their livelihoods. The low water levels have seriously impacted recreation, particularly with the closure of all but one boat launch ramp at the lake, putting businesses and jobs at risk.”

They requested the Park Service use a portion of the $1.5 billion appropriated by Congress for natural disasters to address the drought related boat ramp closures at Lake Mead.

“It has been reported that funding from the FY23 omnibus for NPS disaster relief has already been distributed to Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska and Yellowstone National Park in Montana to address infrastructure repairs due to landslides and severe flooding, respectively,” they continued. “We ask that you give the same consideration to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and provide funding for critical infrastructure needs to protect the lake and ensure the recreation area, including the boat launch ramps around the lake, are accessible to all visitors.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo expresses frustration with Biden over Avi Kwa Ame designation
World Down Syndrome Day
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
The students who were awarded
4 Carson High School students recognized as good Samaritans
Ebony and Ivory Reptiles
Ebony and Ivory Reptile Experience offers hands-on encounters with snakes, lizards and more
World Down Syndrome Day on Morning Break
Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada