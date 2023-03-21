LCSO K9 receives donation of body armor

Blady the LCSO K9
Blady the LCSO K9(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriff K9 Blady has received a donation of body armor.

The armor comes thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9′s Inc. The vest was sponsored by the Peer Family of Cumming, Georgia with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Peery Family”.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and is a 501(c) (3) charity whose mission it is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to K9s throughout the country.

Their program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

