KOLO Cooks: Check out Chef Jonathan Chapin’s BBQ sea bass, Lisa DiFrancesco’s citrus mocktail

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Next time you host a fancy dinner and want to impress your friends, try this delicious BBQ sea bass from Reno Recipe’s Chef Jonathan Chapin. And one of Reno’s best bartenders, Lisa DiFrancesco, also stopped by to make a fantastic mocktail that can easily be turned into a cocktail.

Ingredients:

  • 1 portion sea bass
  • 1/2 shallot (chopped)
  • 3 Baby Bella mushrooms (quartered)
  • 3 sticks asparagus (chopped)
  • 1/2 yellow and orange pepper (julienned)
  • Extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup wine (Nevada Sunset Winery)
  • BBQ sauce (Verdi Local)
  • 1/4 butter
  • Bacon bits

Directions:

  1. In a pan, sear fish until brown top side down.
  2. Flip and add salt and pepper.
  3. Deglaze with wine, add BBQ sauce and butter.
  4. turn down the heat and simmer until thick.
  5. In second pan, heat oil.
  6. Sauté shallot and and peppers until shallots become translucent.
  7. Add mushrooms, asparagus, wine, butter and bacon bits.
  8. Plate veggies on plate.
  9. Put fish on top and add sauce.
  10. Voila!

Watch this week’s KOLO Cooks to see how to make Lisa DiFrancesco’s special mocktail.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

