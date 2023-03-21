Governor Lombardo tours housing project in Carson City

Friends In Service Helping looks to support Nevadans pursuing higher education.
Governor Lombardo and FISH Executive Director Jim Peckham in Carson City.
Governor Lombardo and FISH Executive Director Jim Peckham in Carson City.(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last spring, Friends In Service Helping (FISH) demolished the Whistle Stop Inn in Carson City.

Today, Governor Joe Lombardo toured the grounds and learned more about the non-profit’s growing housing project.

The apartments will house Nevadans enrolled in higher education or technical training.

“[We’re] building up the next level of service and that’s for people who are willing to go back to college or college level training,” said Jim Peckham, FISH Executive Director.

FISH has raised $8 million dollars for the apartments which they hope will support and expand the state’s workforce on an individual level.

“They provide a very important service here in the surrounding 4 associated counties and it really surprises me that the state isn’t more intimately involved in this process,” said Governor Lombardo.

FISH says once these residents are back on their feet and employed, they will move on to new housing.

The Governor says he feels that this model, supporting Nevadans while they get an education and move on to well paid jobs, could be a long-term solution to a thinning workforce and lack of affordable housing.

While FISH’s housing project is unique, and not traditonal affordable housing, the Governor says his administration is looking carefully at that issue across the state.

He says one solution is to open federal lands for development.

“It’s conversations with the federal government to release land sooner than later and defer the cost associated with that land so that builders can build affordable housing,” the Governor said.

FISH is still fundraising, looking for another $8 million dollars to finish the project.

Peckham says the first building will open this August and completion dates for the rest are undetermined.

You can donate to FISH or learn more about their mission here: https://nvfish.com/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

Rifle on display at Wild Bill's Guns Too in Carson City
Assembly Bill increases age to buy semi-automatic weapon in Nevada
Rep. Titus (top left), Rep. Lee (top right), join Nevada Health Link COO Janel David (bottom...
Nevada lawmakers discuss Affordable Care Act 13 years after passage
Nathan Ullyot
City of Reno announces new Parks and Rec Director
Rifles on display at Wild Bill's Guns Too in Carson City.
Assembly Bill increases age to buy semi-automatic weapon in Nevada