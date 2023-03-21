Ebony and Ivory Reptile Experience offers hands-on encounters with snakes, lizards and more

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ebony & Ivory Reptiles is a small local business in Reno that specializing in exotic reptiles and pets. The husband and wife duo, Matthew and Kendra LaGrone, strive to bring education and experience to the community and breed the highest quality exotic ball pythons you will find.

They stopped by Morning Break to give KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko and Karlie Drew an up close and personal encounter with some of their favorite reptiles.

Saturday, March 25 Ebony and Ivory Reptiles is hosting a community event at Redirect Athletics (1270 East Plumb Lane Suite C, Reno) from 3-4:30 p.m. Kids and adults will get to learn more about various types of reptiles and even get the chance to handle some of them. Individual tickets cost $20, a family pack for 3-5 people cost $50. Kids under three are free. Buy your tickets online here.

The Cold Blooded Critters 4-H Herpetology Club is also looking for volunteers to help with their children’s education program. If you have knowledge, experience and/or love of reptiles and amphibians, click here to learn more about becoming a member.

Learn more about Ebony and Ivory Reptiles online and by following them on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs

Latest News

World Down Syndrome Day
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
The students who were awarded
4 Carson High School students recognized as good Samaritans
World Down Syndrome Day on Morning Break
Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
KOLO Cooks: Sea Bass
KOLO Cooks: Check out Chef Jonathan Chapin’s BBQ sea bass, Lisa DiFrancesco’s citrus mocktail