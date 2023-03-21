Ebony and Ivory Reptile Experience offers hands-on encounters with snakes, lizards and more

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ebony & Ivory Reptiles is a small local business in Reno that specializing in exotic reptiles and pets. The husband and wife duo, Matthew and Kendra LaGrone, strive to bring education and experience to the community and breed the highest quality exotic ball pythons you will find.

They stopped by Morning Break to give KOLO 8′s Katey Roshetko and Karlie Drew an up close and personal encounter with some of their favorite reptiles.

Saturday, March 25 Ebony and Ivory Reptiles is hosting a community event at Redirect Athletics (1270 East Plumb Lane Suite C, Reno) from 3-4:30 p.m. Kids and adults will get to learn more about various types of reptiles and even get the chance to handle some of them. Individual tickets cost $20, a family pack for 3-5 people cost $50. Kids under three are free. Buy your tickets online here.

The Cold Blooded Critters 4-H Herpetology Club is also looking for volunteers to help with their children’s education program. If you have knowledge, experience and/or love of reptiles and amphibians, click here to learn more about becoming a member.

Learn more about Ebony and Ivory Reptiles online and by following them on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.