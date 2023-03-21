Cortez Masto, Cornyn introduce bill to help police injured in the line of duty

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and John Cornyn of Texas introduced a bill to help police who suffer concussions and brain injuries in the line of duty.

“Law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, and I’m working to ensure we can diagnose and treat those who are hurt in the line of duty,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Far too often, traumatic brain injuries go undiagnosed and can have harmful effects on officers’ memory, concentration, and overall quality of life. Our bipartisan bill is a critical first step in ensuring that the men and women who keep our communities safe get the treatment and support they deserve.”

“Every day, first responders risk their safety when responding to criminal activity, traffic incidents, natural disasters, and other dangerous situations in the line of duty,” said Senator Cornyn. “Given that brain injuries can often go undetected in public safety professions, our bill would help ensure public safety officers have access to the information they need to identify an injury, seek treatment, and navigate the potential effects of these injuries on their quality of life.”

The Public Safety Concussions and Traumatic Brain Injury Health Act would require the CDC to collect and make public information related to traumatic brain injuries, specifically for public safety officers, and provide recommendations and protocols for identifying, treating, and diagnosing concussions.

The CDC would also be required to disseminate information to mental health professionals on the connection between traumatic brain injuries and stress disorders and suicidal inclinations.

The legislation is cosponsored by Mike Braun of Indiana, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, and Chris Coons of Delaware.

