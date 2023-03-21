Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day with the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. The global awareness day has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. In Reno, the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada (DSNNN) is celebrating the day with a community party at RAVE.

DSNNN’s executive director, Christina Uglade, and board member as well as self advocate, Quinton Queen, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the misconceptions of down syndrome and the ways in which people can get involved in promoting awareness for Down Syndrome.

DSNNN is hosting a community wide party to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Tuesday, March 21. The event takes place from 5:30-8 p.m. at RAVE’s new facility (555 Reactor Way, Reno). There will be dinner, games, giveaways, goodie bags, door prizes and more! The goal of the night is to simply celebrate, have a good time and allow families to mingle. Please be sure to register online ahead of the event.

Northern Nevada R.A.V.E. Family Foundation (RAVE) strives to improve the well-being of Nevada families by providing respite to families caring for young and adult children and with special needs.

