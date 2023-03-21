After launch in Vegas, Baby’s Bounty diaper bank expands to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday for the launch of Baby’s Bounty in the Reno area.

Kelly Maxwell is the company’s executive director and says that after a successful launch in Vegas three years ago it was time to expand to the northern part of the state.

“We know that a third of families experience diaper need,” she explained. “Thousands of families struggling to keep their families clean, happy, and dry.”

Parents can stop by their location at 1410 Greg Street Ste. 409 and collect a week’s supply of diapers and wipes with multiple sizes of diapers available.

“There are organizations today that do a wonderful job of providing diapers but not at the volume or quantity that Baby’s Bounty is going to be able to provide”

An effort like this requires funding, and that was handled by Silversummit Healthplan, who provided Baby’s Bounty with $500,000 to make this happen.

“We understand that our members need access to services, not only in the providers office, but outside of it as well,” said Vice President of Community Solutions Niki King.

Tuesday’s event was a drive-thru pickup and the company says they will be partnering with non-profits and will have a mobile diaper bank as well.

