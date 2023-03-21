4 Carson High School students recognized as good Samaritans

The students who were awarded(The Carson City School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Carson City High School students have been recognized as good Samaritans for helping a person who became stranded on a snowy day last month.

The award was given to 17-year-old Gabriel Brackin, 16-year-old Wyatt Johnson, 15-year-old Dameon Lister, and 18-year-old Daniel Novoa. They were helped by Carson High alum, 19-year-old John Campbell, who was traveling with the students.

The woman who was helped, who wished to remain anonymous, had been stranded for several hours before the students helped.

“The ‘Good Samaritan’ thoughts and actions of these gentlemen to help free a vehicle trapped in a snowbank on a wintery day exemplifies what it truly means to be a Carson High Senator,” said Rodney Wade, dean of students at Carson High. “Their kindness, empathy and willingness to help others in need are a testament to their character and the kind of citizens we hope they will become.”

The students involved said they were just doing what they felt was right.

“I’m just happy that we were able to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Dameon Lister. “It was a team effort, and we were all happy to help.”

“The newly created ‘Outstanding Citizen Award’ is offered to students who go out of their way to serve others and exhibit a passion to make a difference in the community,” Wade continued. “These young men showed exemplary character and leadership by going above and beyond what was expected of them and exemplifies the core values we strive to instill in all of our students.”

