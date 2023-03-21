3 area ski resorts extend winter seasons due to near record snowfall

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Three Lake Tahoe area ski resorts are extending their winter seasons thanks to the nearly record setting snowfall.

Northstar California, Heavenly Mountain Resort, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are adding additional days to their ski and ride season.

Heavenly will be adding three weeks to their season and will now have their closing day be May 7. Northstar will add two additional weekends, remaining open from April 21 to 23, and on April 28 and April 30.

Kirkwood will also add two additional weekends, May 5 to May 7, and May 12 to May 14. Northstar and Heavenly were originally scheduled to close for the season on April 16.

“We are incredibly excited to offer even more days of skiing and riding for our guests,” said Tom Fortune, VP & COO of Heavenly and the Tahoe Region. “With all the snow we have received this year, and bluebird days around the corner, we are primed for awesome spring skiing – we look forward to sharing it all with our guests, teams, and communities as we close out a truly wild, but rewarding, season.”

All three ski resorts opened earlier this year than expected on Nov. 12.

Snow totals are close to breaking records. Northstar has received 616 inches, with their record being 701 inches. Heavenly has gotten 538 inches with a record of 564 inches, and Kirkwood has gotten 656 inches, with their record being 700 inches.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.