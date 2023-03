RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Several pets have been rescued after a home caught fire in Sun Valley.

Truckee Meadows Fire says it happened at a double wide on Jan Mor Ct. on Sunday.

Firefighters rescued a cat, 2 dogs, 1 rabbit, and 1 bird.

The person who lives there was not hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.