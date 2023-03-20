RTC to impose traffic delays on Oddie Blvd.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be making traffic control changes on Oddie Boulevard as part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project.

Starting Wednesday, traffic will be diverted to the south side of Oddie Boulevard from Sullivan Lane in Sparks to the U.S. 395 ramps in Reno. That configuration is expected to last until around mid-July.

Between today and Friday, drivers will experience half intersection closures at Silverada Boulevard and Oddie Boulevard. Access to the northbound lanes of Silverada will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Access to the southbound lanes of Silverada Blvd. will be closed either on Wednesday and Thursday or on Thursday and Friday. Oddie Blvd. will remain open and accessible to traffic. The public is advised to follow the detour routes.

Residences and businesses along Oddie Boulevard will remain accessible.

The Oddie Wells Project will add new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities.

The RTC plans to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, plans include a multi-use pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side. The new multi use pathway will connect to the existing multi use pathway along I-80 by UNR Farms.

These new delays are for Phase 2 of 4 of the project, with final completion expected by the fall of 2024. Below is a map of detours for residents.

A map of the detour around the Oddie Wells Project (RTC)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.