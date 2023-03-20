New traffic delays expected as guardrail repair work expands

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising residents of new lane and shoulder closures in Reno as work to repair guardrails expands.

Last week, NDOT announced delays due to guardrail repair on I-80. Now, they say that work is expanding to I-580 and U.S. 395.

They say the lane closures will take place through March 24, depending on the weather. Their work could continue into next week if there are weather delays.

Drivers should be prepared for brief lane and shoulder closures at these locations:

I-580/U.S. 395- Various Locations Between Galena Creek Bridge (South of Reno) and Parr Blvd, 7a.m.-5p.m.

I-580 Northbound Near Galena Creek Bridge

I-580 Northbound Exit 25B I-580 Northbound On-ramp from U.S. 395A

U.S. 395 Southbound Between Parr Blvd Exit 71 and North McCarran Blvd Exit 70

I-80/U.S. 395- Central Reno, 7p.m.-6a.m.

I-80 Eastbound at Keystone Ave, Center Street and Wells Ave

Repairs will be made to additional sections of damaged guardrails on Kingsbury and Geiger grades. 22 locations and approximately 1,000 feet of guardrail will be repaired.

