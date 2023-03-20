Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains the relationship between our gut and our brain

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how the gut and the brain work together to help you function day to day.

Gates shared several examples of how the food we consume impacts the brain. For example, why do we feel tired after a big Thanksgiving feast; or how certain foods like cheese, chocolate and wine can cause migraines; or even the relationship between high carb diets and dementia.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

