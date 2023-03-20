Middle school students invited to hands-on hip hop workshop at Reno Public Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to the Reno Public Market, for the H.O.W. 4 Hip Hop event for students age 11-14 on Saturday, April 1 from 3-5 p.m.

Organizer, Jywanza Scott stopped by Morning Break to share event details and get the community excited for the experience.

H.O.W. (hands-on workshop) 4 Hip-Hop is an introductory class created by Nulyphe Multimedia for implementing hip-hop culture. The workshop is designed to integrate technology with hip hop and encourage knowledge, understanding and group participation. The class will have curated material by accredited individuals who pioneered and were on the forefront of hip-hop culture. Local creatives will also be featured to inspire the youth to pursue the hip-hop elements as viable career paths for them in the future.

There are five elements of hip hop that students can learn.

MCing: Encouraging students to write and perform their own rap lyrics. We will also have them analyze the lyrics of popular hip hop songs to understand the use of literary devices such as metaphors, similes, and allusions. B-boying: Introducing students to the history of breakdancing and have them practice basic moves such as the toprock, downrock. You could also have them create their own choreography and perform in groups. Graffiti art: We will have students learn about the history and techniques of graffiti art, and have them practice creating their own designs using markers or paint. We will also have them explore the social and political messages that can be conveyed through graffiti. DJing: We will have students learn about the equipment and techniques used by DJs, and practice mixing and scratching using digital software or turntables. We’ll also have them analyze the structure and effects of popular hip hop songs. Knowledge of self: Encouraging students to explore their own identities and cultural backgrounds, and to learn about the history and experiences of marginalized communities. We will also have them create artwork or written pieces that express their own personal narratives and perspectives.

When you sign up online, you can check the areas that interest your student. There is also a GoFundMe to help bring more workshops to the Reno-Sparks area.

