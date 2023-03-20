“A love letter to humanity”: James Earl Jones II shares the heart of Broadway musical “Come From Away”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the Pioneer Center’s “Broadway Comes to Reno” series, the next show to grace the stage at the end of March is Tony award winning musical, Come From Away.

The show tells the true story of 38 planes carrying 7,000 passengers that were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland on Sept. 11, 2001. For the next five days, in the midst of chaos, confusion, heartbreak and loss, the Newfoundlanders provided the “plane people” with food, shelter, clothing and love.

Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko interviewed Broadway actor, James Earl Jones II, about the show which Jones describes as “a love letter to humanity.” And for those of you who are curious, Jones is related to James Earl Jones, the actor behind the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa. The two are third cousins.

Watch Monday’s interview with James Earl Jones II to hear all the reasons why you should come see Come From Away.

The show comes to the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts March 28-April 2. Click here for tickets.

