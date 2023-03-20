Get Fit With John: KOLO 8′s John Macaluso hits the poles at Vertical Barre

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For this month’s Get Fit With John, I really wanted to do something really different and involving calisthenics. Pole dancing was something I had my eye on, so I reached out to Vertical Barre and took a class!

I’ll be honest about it. It was hard. Out of the three segments we’ve done so far, this one tested my strength the most. In fact, the difficulty of pole dancing is what brought the owner to it in the first place.

“It’s a huge confidence boost,” said Natasha Supancheck, owner of Vertical Barre. “As you get better at it, you’re not only building your upper body strength and your core strength, but you can see how good you look in the mirror as you’re learning these new moves. You just feel really cool.”

Confidence is a huge part of pole dancing, especially for someone going for the first time. Catherine Ayran has been taking pole classes at Vertical Barre for a year and recommends being confident for your first class.

“Bring your confidence,” Ayran said. “Confidence is key and it’ll take you really far.”

The workout really pushed my core, back, and shoulders. I was very sore the next day and even had a few bruises, known as “pole kisses”, from the pole. Despite my struggles, and occasional light frustration, I had an absolute blast.

“In the beginning when you’re just learning, it’s all about fun,” said Supancheck. “You’re working out, but you don’t realize you’re working out, because you’re having fun.”

This was Anna Kolb’s second class. She says her first experiences with pole dancing have been challenging.

“I have a lot of respect for anyone who can pole dance well,” said Kolb. “It takes a lot of upper body strength, which I kind of lack. New muscles are being used and it’s a lot of fun.”

So pole dancing is fun, can get you in great shape, and helps build confidence. On top of that, it’s also empowering.

“It’s a great workout,” said Ayran. “It’s so fun. It really gets into my feminine side and really brings out the sexuality and creativity and it’s a really great core workout.”

I tried to be sexy, but it didn’t quite work out, but that leads to one big suggestion for those going for their first time: Don’t take it too seriously at first.

“I think since I’m such a beginner I’ve just learned to kind of laugh at myself more than anything,” said Kolb. “It’s not that I’m like, yeah I’m killing this. But yeah, I kind of just laugh at myself.”

All in all, I would recommend everyone, even men, try a pole dancing class! You can learn more about Vertical Barre here.

