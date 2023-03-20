Customs finds giant snails alive in traveler’s suitcase

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a...
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:04 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It almost looks like a plate of escargot, but it’s a potentially dangerous discovery at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, six giant African snails were found alive in a suitcase owned by a traveler from Ghana.

The snails are deemed a “prohibited organism” by U.S. officials since they can cause harm to humans and the environment if they are set free.

Some of these African snails can grow up to 8 inches long and carry a parasite that may lead to meningitis.

However, some people do still eat snails, and others even have them as pets.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend

Latest News

Racist graffiti spray painted on Sylvan park homes
After Nashville homes vandalized with messages of hate, neighbors organize cleanup to spread love
A disabled military veteran shared his therapy ducks with seniors in an assisted living center...
Veteran brings therapy ducks to senior center
FILE - New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney speaks about drug abuse issues in...
Biden’s appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
China’s Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war