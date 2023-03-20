Conine applauds Biden’s veto of anti-ESG legislation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine is applauding President Biden’s veto of anti-ESG legislation, saying it would have “jeopardized the retirement savings assets for millions of Americans.”

The bill would have banned the government from considering environmental impacts or potential lawsuits when making investment decisions for retirements.

Conine argues ESG risk factors are used by asset managers worldwide as they seek to mitigate long term portfolio risk, while also helping to increase their returns.

He also says Biden’s veto would allow fiduciaries to continue using all of the data available to them to better manage pension funds for law enforcement, teachers, first responders, and other public servants.

“It’s unfortunate that extremists continue to support anti-competitive and anti-free market legislation at the expense of our retirees,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “I’m thankful to President Biden for his willingness to provide investment managers with the tools they need to mitigate potential risk in their portfolios.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.