City of Reno announces new Parks and Rec Director

Ullyot has 22 years of experience
Nathan Ullyot
Nathan Ullyot(The City of Reno)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has announced Nathan Ullyot as its new Director of Parks and Recreation.

He begins his stint today, March 20.

“I’m excited for Nathan to join our team at such a pivotal time,” Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said. “With an extensive background in the parks and recreation world, I’m thrilled to see his experience and leadership do great things for the Biggest Little City as we expand opportunities for residents and visitors to get out and recreate.”

Ullyot has 22 years of experience in parks and recreation with five different organizations in Arizona and Georgia. He comes with experience in department administration, community centers, afterschool programming, aquatics, enrichment programming, and ranger training.

He also served as the City of Maricopa’s Community Services Director before coming to Reno.

“The Reno City Council recently invested over $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to benefit parks and recreation projects throughout our city,” said Assistant City Manager Eric Edelstein. “Having Nathan at the helm of these projects will be instrumental in ensuring their timely implementation and overall success for our entire community to soon enjoy.”

Ullyot will replace Jaime Schroeder, who retired after three years as the Director of Parks and Recreation, and 26 years with the city.

“We would like to thank Jaime for her incredible service to our community,” said the City’s Director of Human Resources, Norma Santoyo. “Her forethought and innovation were instrumental in the growth of our Parks and Recreation Department, and we wish her the very best in retirement.”

