Carson High School student designs book cover, nets contract with publisher

Tierney Frost (left) and Kinkade DeJoseph (right)
Tierney Frost (left) and Kinkade DeJoseph (right)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A senior at Carson High School has designed a book cover and netted a contract with the Three Ravens Publishing Company.

17-year-old Tierney Frost earned the contract with her graphic design for her book “The Raven and the Crow: Shores of Blood.” The book is the third in a six-book fantasy novel series.

Frost’s work was created as part of Ms. Patricia Ababio’s graphic design class at Carson High School. More than 10 students participated in the competition.

The first book in the series was written by Bordewich Bray Elementary School teacher Kinkade DeJoseph under the pen name Michael K. Falciani. The book was called Dark Storm Rising and was released in June 2021.

Shores of Blood cover
Shores of Blood cover

