Carson City announces open burn season to begin later this week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department has announced the 2023 open burn season will begin on March 24.

They say the spring burn season will begin Friday and end May 24, depending on permit status and daily weather conditions.

The open burn season provides residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated weeds and yard debris. The CCFD will require you have a burn permit to become involved.

Those permits become available today, March 20, and can be obtained online here: www.carsonfire.org. Click on the notice for “Open Burn” and it will take you to a form you will need to print and have on your person when burning. Permits will no longer be available in our administrative office on a walk-in basis.

Those with additional questions can call the Carson City Fire Department at 775-887-2210.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.