Traffic disruption this week on Greenbrae & Boise drives in Sparks

By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Construction work may impact traffic on Greenbrae Drive, Boise Drive and East Quail Street in Sparks between Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is part of the Truckee Meadows Water Authority water main replacement program. It is being done in conjunction with the city of Sparks’ road reconstruction program.

About 41 homes and businesses will be without water service at various times during the construction period along Greenbrae Drive, TMWA said. Those customers will be notified 48 hours in advance.

