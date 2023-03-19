Three suspects arrested in Winnemucca Taco Bell robbery

Left to right Jesse Lenoir, Ramiro Garcia and Jacob Charging
Left to right Jesse Lenoir, Ramiro Garcia and Jacob Charging(Winnemucca Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested three suspects Friday night in the robbery of a Winnemucca Taco Bell.

The Winnemucca Police Department booked Jacob Charging,19 and Jesse Lenoir, 22, both of Carlin and Ramiro Garcia, 21, into the Humboldt County jail on charges of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Garcia and Lenoir were also charged with being prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

The Winnemucca Police Department got the call Friday just after 9 p.m. about the Taco Bell having been robbed at gunpoint. A witness followed the suspect vehicle from the Taco Bell and reported is location to police.

Officers quickly found the vehicle and stopped it with the help of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

They found the three in the vehicle and what police described as evidence linking them to the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call police at 775-623-6396 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

