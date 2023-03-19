Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Three men and a woman were hospitalized in good condition after being shot when three men opened fire into a Chicago restaurant, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in a thigh, a 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were shot in their legs, and a 29-year-old woman was grazed in one of her ears, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy Fish & Chicken in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the restaurant and opened fire from outside, police said.

More than a dozen bullet holes were seen in the restaurant, WBBM-TV reported.

No arrests were reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
Ford and 14 other attorneys general penned a letter condemning the companies.
Nevada joins multistate condemnation of credit card companies for reversal of gun tracking policy

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25B to calm turmoil
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Source: Lawyer invited to testify before Trump grand jury
California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to reporters after announcing his plans to build 1,200 small...
California to ask voters to approve new mental health beds
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche