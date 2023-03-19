A ‘Nurse for a day;’ kids learn about health care at event hosted by Northern Nevada Health Service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday marked the inaugural Teddy Bear Clinic at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, giving kids of all ages the chance to be a ‘nurse for a day;’ with their favorite stuffed animal.

Families were invited to the unique event where children, brought a stuffed animal to be sewn back together by nurses who work in the hospital.

“We want to really expose kids to education about health care, get them comfortable with medical facilities, if they do find themselves coming here; whether its to visit or for themselves,” said Jamii Uboldi, Spokesperson with Northern Nevada Health System.

Kids were able to learn from nurses about proper care for their toy, and even listened to their furry friend’s heart and lungs. Families got the opportunity to learn life-saving skills during a CPR demo.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.