A ‘Nurse for a day;’ kids learn about health care at event hosted by Northern Nevada Health Service

families were invited to a unique event where children, of all ages, can bring their favorite...
families were invited to a unique event where children, of all ages, can bring their favorite stuffed animal to be sewn back together by nurses.(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday marked the inaugural Teddy Bear Clinic at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, giving kids of all ages the chance to be a ‘nurse for a day;’ with their favorite stuffed animal.

Families were invited to the unique event where children, brought a stuffed animal to be sewn back together by nurses who work in the hospital.

“We want to really expose kids to education about health care, get them comfortable with medical facilities, if they do find themselves coming here; whether its to visit or for themselves,” said Jamii Uboldi, Spokesperson with Northern Nevada Health System.

Kids were able to learn from nurses about proper care for their toy, and even listened to their furry friend’s heart and lungs. Families got the opportunity to learn life-saving skills during a CPR demo.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derailment south of Fort Churchill State Park
Train derails in Lyon County, LCSO says
A deadly crash is investigated on S. Virginia Street near Damonte Ranch Parkway on Mar. 13, 2023.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on S. Virginia Street
Douglas County logo
Precautionary evacuation warning for part of Carson Valley
Andre Reed, left, and Isaiah Lewis
Two arrested in Stockton as suspects in Reno murder
This is a screenshot of video from Palisades Tahoe marking 600 inches of snow for the season.
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Lake Tahoe ski resorts

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
SATURDAY EVENING WEATHER
Kyle Louise Mundell
Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend
Spanish SPrings Brush fire
Spanish Springs Brush Fire Video by Ericka
This was the brush started in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata, apparently after a power...
NV Energy reports all power restored in Spanish Springs