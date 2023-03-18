Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, no word on damage

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

Videos shared on social media show people gathering on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities.

The earthquake was also felt in northern Peru.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

