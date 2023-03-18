Sparks man allegedly fires shot into bed next to his girlfriend

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Police arrested a Sparks man Saturday on felony domestic violence charges after he allegedly fired a gun into the bed where his girlfriend lay and then pointed the gun at her.

The Sparks Police Department booked Kyle Louise Mundell, 38, on felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence and firing a gun in an occupied structure as well as a gross misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Police said it happened about 4:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Cintoia Drive in east Sparks.

Police said Mundell returned home intoxicated after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. He got into an argument with his girlfriend, then grabbed a gun and fired a shot into their bed and then pointed the gun at her, police said.

The shot woke their 2-year-old daughter but she was not injured, police said.

Mundell was gone by the time police arrived, but police talked to him on the telephone. He returned home and they took him into custody without incident.

