RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

After a pleasant Saturday, stormy weather returns to the forecast. A weaker system will bring light Sierra snow and unsettled weather for valley locations. Stronger systems roll in Monday through Wednesday. Heavy Sierra snow is possible. Expect wintry travel and be prepared for road controls and delays. Spring arrives Monday at 2:24 PM. -Jeff

