Reno police arrest 5 suspected drunken drivers during St. Pat’s enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people during a St. Patrick’s Day drunk driving saturation patrol.

Police said Saturday that eight officers and one sergeant made 96 stops of drivers looking for suspected impartment. The enforcement went from Friday afternoon to early Saturday.

Police also issued 14 traffic tickets.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for the enforcement.

The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.