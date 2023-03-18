Reno police arrest 5 suspected drunken drivers during St. Pat’s enforcement

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested five people during a St. Patrick’s Day drunk driving saturation patrol.

Police said Saturday that eight officers and one sergeant made 96 stops of drivers looking for suspected impartment. The enforcement went from Friday afternoon to early Saturday.

Police also issued 14 traffic tickets.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for the enforcement.

