Lyon County SO joins other agencies in traffic safety enforcement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will be among the Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies cracking down on speeding through the end of March.

Deputies will focus on speeders and drivers committing other traffic violations.

“The goal is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed, and pedestrian safety,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the enforcement effort.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.