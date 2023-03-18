Lyon County SO joins other agencies in traffic safety enforcement

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office provided these photographs of radar gun speed measurements. At left is USA Parkway and at right is U.S. 50 near Stagecoach.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will be among the Northern Nevada law enforcement agencies cracking down on speeding through the end of March.

Deputies will focus on speeders and drivers committing other traffic violations.

“The goal is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speed, and pedestrian safety,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the enforcement effort.

