Evacuation warning for snow-damaged properties in Mammoth Lakes

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KOLO) -The town of Mammoth Lakes issued an evacuation warning Friday for snow-damaged properties that might fail.

Several structures have failed in the last few days and Mono County reports the threat to the public is high.

People who see broken or fractured roof rafters and beams,or deformed roof or wall surfaces are asked to evacuate immediately and call 9-1-1.

To report structural damage or to assist in determining whether your property is safe, call 760-965-3629 or complete the Mono County/Town of Mammoth Lakes Snow Load Damage Assessment Form.

A temporary emergency evacuation shelter has been set up at the Mammoth Middle School gymnasium at 1600 Meridian Blvd.

Mono County reports avalanche danger will continue. Some of the avalanches have been historic, Mono County said. Crews continue to remove snow and debris from critical infrastructure.

Light snow and winds are expected Saturday and Sunday with another atmospheric river starting Monday ad going through Wednesday. This is a colder storm than more recent storms and should produce several feet of snow above 7,000 feet and up to an inch of rain at lower levels.

“The threat of snow sliding off of roofs will increase over the next few days as temperatures warm several degrees each day,” Mono County said. “Residents are urged to always be alert if walking under a roof or overhanging awning with snow and/or ice on it.”

