6,075 NV Energy customers without power in Spanish Springs

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -About 6,075 NV Energy customers are without power in the Spanish Springs area as authorities respond to a brush fire reportedly caused by a blown transformer in the Calle de la Plata area.

However, fire crews found too much moisture in the ground for the bushfire to stay burning.

The outage happened at about 2:11 p.m. on Saturday.

NV Energy expects to have power restored by about 4 p.m.

