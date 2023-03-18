6,075 NV Energy customers without power in Spanish Springs
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -About 6,075 NV Energy customers are without power in the Spanish Springs area as authorities respond to a brush fire reportedly caused by a blown transformer in the Calle de la Plata area.
However, fire crews found too much moisture in the ground for the bushfire to stay burning.
The outage happened at about 2:11 p.m. on Saturday.
NV Energy expects to have power restored by about 4 p.m.
